Best Remote Desktop Apps for Android

Apps & Games
Jose Tinto -
2
The innovations in the 21st century especially in the world of mobile technology is no less than surprise as mobile users now have the potential to control their PCs via smartphones...

How to Get a Refund of an App or Game you Bought from Play...

Guides
Jose Tinto -
0
It's no surprise that Android Play store has now over one and a half million apps in its portfolio and while this seem to be a world of different choices, it...

Best 5 Free Android Cloud Storage Apps for Effective Data Storage

Apps & Games
Drew Hendricks -
1
A large amount of activities we perform in our day to day computing are driven by data. Last few years we have witnessed a rapid increase in cloud computing services. These...

5 Must-have Apps for Dog Lovers and Owners

Apps & Games
Jose Tinto -
1
You love your dogs and we know it. Hence, we bring to you a bunch of apps that are specially designed for you and your dog and everything that will help...
Translation Apps for Android

Top 5 Translation Apps for Android to Meet Your Need

Apps & Games
Jose Tinto -
0
Translate! Read! Comprehend! With world coming close to become a family, languages have crossed barriers. Every now and then, you read a transcript or an article that is foreign language to...

LG Launches LG K8 and K5, Budget Focused Smartphones

News
Drew Hendricks -
0
LG has announced two new smartphones to its reasonably priced K series, named LG K8 and LG K5. The K5 look like a typical budget friendly option by its features while...

Why Samsung Galaxy S7 is a Better Choice than Galaxy S7 Edge

Guides
Drew Hendricks -
1
Recently Samsung released Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge during the MWC in Barcelona – the flagships smartphones filled with truckload of features. Unlike Galaxy S7, the Galaxy S7...

Why Don’t Android Smartphones and Tablets Come Rooted?

Guides
Jose Tinto -
3
Have you ever wondered after buying an android device, "why on earth android doesn't come rooted?" I mean, most of the people does it anyway so why not save the countless...

Choose the Best Camera App for that Perfect Pic

Apps & Games
Jose Tinto -
0
Click!!! And the memory is captured forever. Nowadays, people find moments that need to be captured every now and then. And it’s tedious to carry an exclusive camera for the same....

7 Best Weather Apps for Android in 2016

Apps & Games
Jose Tinto -
1
It is rightly said "A change in the weather is sufficient to recreate the world and ourselves." Weather affects our mental, physical, social and professional part of life. Weather forecasting makes...
