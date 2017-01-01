MOST POPULAR
- All
- Accessories
- Apps & Games
- Featured
- General
- Giveaway
- Guides
- Interview
- News
- Reviews
- Root & ROM
- Tips & Tutorials
More
Best Remote Desktop Apps for Android
The innovations in the 21st century especially in the world of mobile technology is no less than surprise as mobile users now have the...
NEWS
LG Launches LG K8 and K5, Budget Focused Smartphones
LG has announced two new smartphones to its reasonably priced K series, named LG K8 and LG K5. The K5 look like a typical...
Samsung Galaxy S7 vs LG G5 vs Apple iPhone 6S vs...
Samsung, the Korean mega company has launched its latest flagship smartphones Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge during the MWC at Barcelona. Even though the...
ROOT & ROM
How to Root HTC Desire 816 and Install CWM Recovery
After being popular in high-end Android smartphones, the Taiwanese manufacturer HTC has lined-up a new mid-range device named HTC Desire 816 to capture normal user's attention. Similar to other mid-range Smartphones...
How to Root Samsung Galaxy S4 GT-I9505 Running on Android 4.4.2 KitKat
Samsung is rolling out the latest version of Android to its 2013 flagship device Galaxy S4 finally. The firmware update is region specific and already pushed out for various regions already. So...
Root Nokia X Android Smartphones and Install Google Play [How to]
Nokia has revealed three Android based smartphones; Nokia X, X+ and XL during the MWC 2014. It was first step from Nokia to enter the Android market. Even though Nokia's entry...
NEWS
LATEST ARTICLES
Best Remote Desktop Apps for Android
The innovations in the 21st century especially in the world of mobile technology is no less than surprise as mobile users now have the potential to control their PCs via smartphones...
How to Get a Refund of an App or Game you Bought from Play...
It's no surprise that Android Play store has now over one and a half million apps in its portfolio and while this seem to be a world of different choices, it...
Best 5 Free Android Cloud Storage Apps for Effective Data Storage
A large amount of activities we perform in our day to day computing are driven by data. Last few years we have witnessed a rapid increase in cloud computing services. These...
5 Must-have Apps for Dog Lovers and Owners
You love your dogs and we know it. Hence, we bring to you a bunch of apps that are specially designed for you and your dog and everything that will help...
Top 5 Translation Apps for Android to Meet Your Need
Translate! Read! Comprehend! With world coming close to become a family, languages have crossed barriers. Every now and then, you read a transcript or an article that is foreign language to...
LG Launches LG K8 and K5, Budget Focused Smartphones
LG has announced two new smartphones to its reasonably priced K series, named LG K8 and LG K5. The K5 look like a typical budget friendly option by its features while...
Why Samsung Galaxy S7 is a Better Choice than Galaxy S7 Edge
Recently Samsung released Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge during the MWC in Barcelona – the flagships smartphones filled with truckload of features. Unlike Galaxy S7, the Galaxy S7...
Why Don’t Android Smartphones and Tablets Come Rooted?
Have you ever wondered after buying an android device, "why on earth android doesn't come rooted?" I mean, most of the people does it anyway so why not save the countless...
Choose the Best Camera App for that Perfect Pic
Click!!! And the memory is captured forever. Nowadays, people find moments that need to be captured every now and then. And it’s tedious to carry an exclusive camera for the same....
7 Best Weather Apps for Android in 2016
It is rightly said "A change in the weather is sufficient to recreate the world and ourselves." Weather affects our mental, physical, social and professional part of life. Weather forecasting makes...