A large amount of activities we perform in our day to day computing are driven by data. Last few years we have witnessed a rapid increase in cloud computing services. These services have entered the mainstream and started gaining momentum in order to increase productivity within an organization and also access to important files on the fly. Today when we have got accustomed to Android operating system, we need everything on our fingertips. This portable storage system online gives us liberty to access our important data 24X7 from anywhere around the world. This is the important aspect of cloud storage when it comes to accessibility no matter which device you are using, it is just an online storage of your files. Today we will be mentioning some of the best cloud storage services offered for Android devices which can also simultaneously be used by cross-platform users.

Google Drive

With the passing of time, Google has improved its cloud storage service a lot and has smoothly integrated with its other applications. Google Drive is one of the most popular online storage today and the most important aspect of using this cloud storage is that it can be used by multiple users at once in real time. Google Drive supports the most essentials file formats needed in day to day operations like TXT, PDF and Microsoft Office files, all major image formats like JPG, PNG, BMP, all major video formats like MP4. FLV, 3GP etc. and tons of other file formats we can think of. Initially it was introduced with 5GB of online storage but now Google has provided a unified storage system of 15GB for its services which includes Gmail, Google Drive and Google+ Photos which is more than enough for a normal user. If you are loftier in storing data, then you can expand this free storage to 100GB (US$ 2) or even up to 1TB (US$ 10) by subscribing to paid monthly plans.



Dropbox

Dropbox has come a long way in this competition and is one of the oldest of cloud storage services. Launched in the year 2008, it is still among the most popular services available on multiple platforms. Dropbox has been praised for its clean and user-friendly interface. It is the strongest competitor to Google Drive in terms of user base and stands at an excellent rating of 4.5 on Play Store. Initially it offers 2GB of free space which is slightly on the lower side as compare to other services but you can expand this storage up to 18GB by referring this service to other users which will get you worth 500MB/referral. Dropbox also offers features like unlimited file recovery, track of logins, devices and their locations in pro and business plans. Facebook has also joined hands with Dropbox through which group users can share documents and files to user groups within Facebook itself. With more than 400 million users, Dropbox is still the hot favorite worldwide.



OneDrive

Microsoft has also dived into this competition and actually its cloud storage service SkyDrive was initially launched as a testing beta version in the year 2007 before officially launching in August 2008. It was rechristened to OneDrive then. In terms of free offering, OneDrive is not so far from Google Drive. OneDrive has been improved a lot as compared to its predecessor that includes features like camera uploads from Android devices, a new co-operating tool which makes easier working with office documents as a team similarly to Google Docs and improved video handling. It has also introduced bonus storage like Dropbox for referring the cloud storage service to other users that adds up free space to the existing storage. In early 2016, Microsoft changed its free storage from 15GB to 5GB and offer a $2 per month for 50GB paid plan instead of its earlier offerings

Box

This online file sharing and cloud storage app let you access all the files and folders on the fingertips. Files can be shared with colleagues and team mates and allows them to leave comments on the shared file. Just like other online storage services, Box allows editing of files in other applications on your device. Switch to paid plans and you will get advance file management features like file locking, access statistics and customized roles of administrators etc. A fair 10GB of storage is available for the free user with file size limit of 250MB which can be upgraded to starter, business and enterprise plans extending the storage limit to 100GB, 1000GB and unlimited storage space respectively with paid plans.

G Cloud Backup

This features packed cloud storage app will not let you down when it comes to backing up files. Besides backing up documents, music and videos, it also comes handy when preserving your contacts, call logs, settings, messages and browser data. The applications automatically backups everything on a scheduled basis daily. But with 1GB of free storage it seems a downside in comparison to other free cloud storage applications but yet contains some powerful backup features which other services lacks.

Which is your favorite?

Some other worth mentioning online cloud storage services are SugarSync, Verizon Cloud and Amazon Cloud Drive photos etc. Actually there are plenty of such applications and their usability depends on user to user. We have mentioned our best and we would love to hear experience of our readers in the comment section below.