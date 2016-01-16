Online gaming is popular since decades and with the advent of mobile operating systems, it has gone to the next level. In today’s world, an internet connection is required to play most of the mobile games but unfortunately sometimes we will be in situations like we have to board a flight or are on a long road journey and don’t have sufficient access to the Internet. So in such situations, the only option remain is to have some interesting games which can be played offline to keep ourselves entertained.

Fortunately, the play store has plenty of games which can help you to stay away from that boredom. Here are a list of interesting android games from strategy to runners and mission games which can be enjoyed for hours without any internet connectivity.

Temple Run 2

The endless free runner game is one of the biggest hits on Android and the new edition Temple Run 2 is far more engaging than its predecessor in almost every aspect. The sequel provides the same spirit of addiction plus beautiful graphics and dazzling new environment, more hindrances in the way, more achievements to unlock, and more powerups to boost the score and even special powers for each runner. With over 170 million downloads, the game is a great time killer.

Download Temple Run 2

Angry Birds

A must have physics based game when the question comes of offline playing. The game has stood the test of times with each and every game of the series receiving critical appreciation around the world and on all platforms. Though all the games are fantastic but we would just recommend the series called ‘Angry Birds Star Wars 2’ which has some interesting game play added to enhance gaming experience. Now you just don’t have to choose only the ‘good force’ against the greedy Federation of Pork, but you can also reverse the situation and can join the Pork side to defeat the good guys. To make the game more thrilling, 30 new different birds and 120 levels have been added while new features like Hasbro Telepod (available in some countries only) allows you to teleport your favorite character into the game via scanning QR Code. A groundbreaking character switch let you swap characters in the slingshot itself at any time.

Download Angry Birds

Plants vs Zombies 2

The game has won tons of critical appraise and several awards and in fact it is worthy of receiving so. The sequel to the super-hit tower defense strategy game now brings more fun to touchscreen devices and tablets with crazy adventure. Now there are more plants than the previous version, different zombies, three new environments and increased difficulty level to keep you engaged through hours. There are now amazing Finger powers to flick, pinch and zap the zombies. Unlock more levels by collecting stars and defeat the brain-teasing challenges throughout.

Download Plants vs Zombies 2

Fruit Ninja

The juicy action game is easy to pick up and the hot favorite of all age groups which takes on a squishy, splashy and satisfying journey of fruit carnage without any internet connectivity headache. The three different modes Classic, Arcade and Zen let you carve and splatter your way through loads of colorful fruits. Using Starfruit you can boost your armory with exciting power-ups and super fruit that halt the time for a while and let you slash through fruits to double your points as well as tempting the user for ‘Frenzy’ mode, where a fleet of fruits are ready to be cut off from either side of the screen.Weapons and backgrounds can be unlocked to enhance the gaming experience. The great time-killer is a must download for Android users.

Download Fruit Ninja

Jetpack Joyride

This fun loving game is a landmark in gaming and is a blast of fun. The endless runner cum action video game is originated from the brain of the same developers who have created Fruit Ninja. Just start the runner off by blasting through a secret laboratory of science evil-doers and hijack the experimental jetpacks from their clutches. Collect coins to earn more jetpacks and gadgets that will make your way towards high scoreeasier. Perhaps what make this game stand out of crowd is its polished controls, flawless touch and tap which picks up every command with ease. Jetpack Joyride is not only available for Android and iOS but recently was it launched for PlayStation consoles as well.

Download Jetpack Joyride

Hill Climb Racing

Another physics based game is a hot favorite for millions of Android users worldwide. Expert reviews suggestthat the game is one of the most positive user reviews holder on Android. The physics based game can easily engage people of every age for hours of bumpy rides across different environments such as deserts, highways, forests and even on moon and mars. Just ride through, earn coins, unlock more environments,and boostvehicles by improving engine, suspension anddown forcewhich will give you unique riding experience as you progress through the game.

Download Hill Climb Racing

Riptide GP

Now moving to strategy racing games, this is one of the unique water racing game built for Android platform. Riptide GP water racing game is a super-realistic physics based game with real-time reflections on higher processors. The game possesses high-level of graphics details and environments which is reflected while revving up the supercharged hydro jet in futuristic cityscapes, twisting canals and mysterious research facilities. The person who has qualities of stunts and speeds is the master of the game where he has to grab massive air off the huge approaching waves, showing off death defying tricks and boosting the vehicle to victory line through dynamic torrents of foam and spray. This game is worth buying off paying just a nominal amount. The three gaming modes are provided to test the skills and keep you occupied for hours without any internet connectivity.

Download Riptide GP

Dead Trigger

The first-person shooter is an award winning zombie-themed video game which takes place in global zombie apocalypse. Enter the world of humanity where millions of people are engaged in fighting for their survival. Dead trigger 2 has drastically improved over its predecessor with intuitive controls and leading-edge graphics which shows unprecedented level of details. The game provides three new regions to explore 15 different environments on earth and killing the undead. Good time killer that doesn’t need any internet connection.

Download Dead Trigger

Asphalt

If you want to experience stunning visuals, sports and luxury cars doing crazy jumps and barrel rolls, then this is the game you wanted.The game was built far before Android came into existence andwas available on other platforms. Launching on Android platform has given it unusual boost in the gaming market and since then it has been one of the first priority in racing simulation video games. Though all the versions are excellent in their respective gameplay qualities but current version Asphalt 8 Airborne comes with dynamic performance, high-speed aerial stunts powered by new graphics engine to give intense driving experience. Explore nine new exotic environments just like our real world with plenty of new features. Works both online and offline.

Download Asphalt

Need for Speed

Here is our last one in the list but not the least. The game after garnering immense recognition on all the gaming platforms has now pushed the mobile gaming to its utmost limits. The racing video game works on both single and multiplayer online mode. Need for Speed Most Wanted edition offers now what you say getting in more trouble and relentless engaging with police force on the streets. Racing and chasing hot cars like Porsche 911 Carrerra S, Viper GTS, Hummer H1 Alpha is now more pleasing. Customize and unlock a total of 40 super cars of the world and race the way you want along with jaw dropping graphics and intense car damage with no-brakes allowed. Excellent time killer game that works better on high-end phones.

Download Need for Speed

What’s your best choice?

As you know the list is inexhaustible and time is short. We have narrowed down our list and also hard time excluding our other favorite games like Where’s My Water, World of Goo and Army of Darkness etc.Here is our list, if you were given the duty of compiling a list of best Android offline game, what would be your choices? We will love to see those in the comment section below.