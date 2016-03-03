It is rightly said “A change in the weather is sufficient to recreate the world and ourselves.” Weather affects our mental, physical, social and professional part of life. Weather forecasting makes comfortable and plan our attire as per the report. Android smartphones have potential to install any kind of apps as per our needs and it’s the same case with Weather too. There are hundreds of weather apps for android available in the play store like Go weather, Yahoo Weather, ilMeteo Weather and many more. So for your ease we have shortlisted 7 best weather apps for android, download them and let’s know which one you find the best.

1weather: Widget Forecast Radar

This is the most feature packed weather app for android in the Play store with the highest user ratings. It has a simple and elegant UI, combined with various weather tools for your different usages. Other features include:

Real-time regional weather and forecast for virtually any place.

Basic requirement of the weather app with animated looks.

Additional information about the weather for the next 7 days.

Hourly foretell and precipitation statistics.

Follow my location – This feature follows you and sites the current location’s weather.

One of the most eye-catching features is its animated sunrise, sunset and lunar phase.

It allows the user of the apps to distribute the weather information among the friends, family and mates through email, text, twitter, Facebook or any other social networking sites.

GO Weather Forecast & Widgets

Go Weather gives the forecasts information on 100,000+ locations all across the globe. It has an attractive user interface with various kind of themes and wallpapers to provide the detailed weather report to the users. Other features of Go Weather include:

It gives us the complete weather report which includes date, time, wind, humidity and many more.

Share current weather report by taking a picture with friends.

Free from ads.

Premium version comes with a dazzling and impressive theme.

Integration of world clock for worldwide weather information.

Yahoo Weather

With all new design and new features, Yahoo Weather provides beautiful photos that match with the present weather conditions. Users can add a home widget or easily swipe for the weather forecasts.

Glorified design of matching photos with location, time and present weather condition.

Interactive radar and wind maps.

Sunset, sunrise and wind in an animated fashion.

Unique features like humidity sensor and UV index.

iLMeteo Weather

iLMeteo is a real-time weather app for android. It provides weather forecast of all across the world, along with Geolocation support, satellite support and much more.

It has got HD display.

It is inbuilt with push notification.

It is loaded with weather forecast, webcam, video foresee, geo-location and many more.

WeatherBug

WeatherBug has the world’s largest network of real-time sensors for the weather forecasts. It has a slick side by side design which makes an easy access to weather data and alerts for the users.

WeatherBug Elite is loaded with slide-side navigation which makes it different and unique.

It comes with a spark alert which makes our Smartphone detect lightening strike.

It has a photo section where people can take snaps and share with their friends and family and have fun.

Live weather cams and social sharing makes it pleasing and interesting.

Advisory lifestyle forecast is very useful for making plans for day-to-day life.

WeatherPro

This app offers weather forecasts and reports for over 2 million locations all across the world. With the help of widgets you can see the weather of your location even without opening the application. WeatherPro is available for $2.99 from the play store.

WeatherPro comes with wind direction and its speed in desired format.

Pleasant and high-resolution weather maps.

It detects the current location of the user automatically.

Extravagant glassy widgets to match any background.

It supports Meteoearth which is a 3D map view.

Accuweather

Accuweather is a free app which gives pretty much all the information you need. It’s redesigned look is really good. The features include extended forecasts, hourly forecasts, radar, Android Wear support, and the MinuteCast feature. The one much needed requirement that could be improved is location precision of the app.

Accuweather provides a feature named MinuteCast – Minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts for the next two hours hyper-localized to your exact street address or GPS location.

Widget support in different sizes and types.

Accuweather can store an unlimited amount of locations.

You can check all these fantastic weather apps for android available in the play store and download it as per your requirement. Now, would you like to add any of favorite app to the list? Let us know in the comments section.