The latest version of Android 4.4 KitKat operating system announced by Google last week along with the Nexus 5. The new version has massive change in the build with impressive new features like Smarter caller ID, redesigned User interface, SMS in Hangouts, emoji icons, screen recording and much more.

Even though the KitKat is here, the chances are less that the manufacturers will update the existing phones to the updated version any time soon. In such cases the remaining option is to install reliable Custom ROMs and get the most out of from the updated version. But the disadvantage with Custom ROMs are you need to root your device and it will void your device warranty, though you can reinstate your phone by restoring the Nandroid backup. But all these may sound too technical to normal users. So if you are a user who hesitant to root your device, then here is a way to get the Stock Apps of Android 4.4 KitKat on your device right now. Only you need to do is to download the APK files and follow the instructions to install the apps on your Android.

You should keep a couple of things in mind before give it a shot to these apps. Firstly, these APKs may not work on all earlier versions of Android and supported devices will be limited so you may face crashes and bugs in time to time. Secondly, these are not official firmware so it’s not really recommended to use them for your daily tasks.

Install Android 4.4 KitKat Stock Apps

1. Download the apps from the links provided at the end of this article.

2. You should enable the installation from unknown sources, to do this go to Settings -> Security -> And enable the option Unknown Sources under device administrators.

3. Connect your Device to the computer and copy the downloaded APKs. Disconnect the device.

4. Navigate to the location where the files are copied and install it one by one.

Download Android 4.4 KitKat Stock Apps

Android 4.4 KitKat Launcher – Download

Android 4.4 KitKat Calendar app APK – Download

Android 4.4 KitKat Camera APK – Download

Android 4.4 KitKat Clock APK – Download

Android 4.4 KitKat Email APK – Download

Android 4.4 KitKat Gallery APK – Download

Android 4.4 KitKat Hangouts APK – Download

Android 4.4 KitKat Keyboard APK – Download

That’s it! Try the KitKat stock apps and let us know what do you think about the new changes.