The latest version of Android 4.4 KitKat operating system announced by Google last week along with the Nexus 5. The new version has massive change in the build with impressive new features like Smarter caller ID, redesigned User interface, SMS in Hangouts, emoji icons, screen recording and much more.
Even though the KitKat is here, the chances are less that the manufacturers will update the existing phones to the updated version any time soon. In such cases the remaining option is to install reliable Custom ROMs and get the most out of from the updated version. But the disadvantage with Custom ROMs are you need to root your device and it will void your device warranty, though you can reinstate your phone by restoring the Nandroid backup. But all these may sound too technical to normal users. So if you are a user who hesitant to root your device, then here is a way to get the Stock Apps of Android 4.4 KitKat on your device right now. Only you need to do is to download the APK files and follow the instructions to install the apps on your Android.
You should keep a couple of things in mind before give it a shot to these apps. Firstly, these APKs may not work on all earlier versions of Android and supported devices will be limited so you may face crashes and bugs in time to time. Secondly, these are not official firmware so it’s not really recommended to use them for your daily tasks.
Install Android 4.4 KitKat Stock Apps
1. Download the apps from the links provided at the end of this article.
2. You should enable the installation from unknown sources, to do this go to Settings -> Security -> And enable the option Unknown Sources under device administrators.
3. Connect your Device to the computer and copy the downloaded APKs. Disconnect the device.
4. Navigate to the location where the files are copied and install it one by one.
Download Android 4.4 KitKat Stock Apps
Android 4.4 KitKat Launcher – Download
Android 4.4 KitKat Calendar app APK – Download
Android 4.4 KitKat Camera APK – Download
Android 4.4 KitKat Clock APK – Download
Android 4.4 KitKat Email APK – Download
Android 4.4 KitKat Gallery APK – Download
Android 4.4 KitKat Hangouts APK – Download
Android 4.4 KitKat Keyboard APK – Download
That’s it! Try the KitKat stock apps and let us know what do you think about the new changes.
The gallery apk links to the launcher file
Fixed the links. Thanks for letting know.
Launcher apk shows an error
Contacts is the only thing remaining… Please post that as well..BTW clock not working on xperia z and also in cameras app the bottom action bar is overlapping the camera buttons….This is the BEST apk on Internet… Thanks a ton
is there any camera apps that would actually work? stock one doesnt work on my s3 mini.
I installed the mail app but would like to uninstall it now. How do I do that? The standard uninstall option isn’t there.
Hi !
Is there any app that allows to make sphere photos like the 4.4 camera app ? It didn’t worked on my Xperia SP
Thanks,
Sir
I have gotten a watch phone from Hong Kong which says it can connect to android phones to receive various notifications.
Whenever, I try to connect my watch phone to my android watch via Bluetooth, it says Network Access Point problems in connecting.
Can any expert explain and help me resolve this issue.
Watch phone running android 4.4.2 version and so is my phone.
Thanks and regards
Basu
did you get the BT notification App. Get in Goggle play. Works for me. Also in assissibilty have ‘Notifiction,ON’