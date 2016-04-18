It’s no surprise that Android Play store has now over one and a half million apps in its portfolio and while this seem to be a world of different choices, it also means a lot of undesirable apps. Although many developers provide both trial and purchased apps for the convenience of the users, the purchased app could be prone to flaws or objections. So what to do when a particular application is below your expectation? Is there any refund or compensation for your hard earned money? Yes, there are certain ways to get refund from Google Play store in case of such situations.

Most of the companies like in the real world are willing to refund just to avoid bad public image, but sadly it is not in the case with Google’s policy that allows refunds of the apps within two hours of purchase. Here in this article we will like to share with our readers how to get a refund in case Android app you purchased doesn’t meet with your expectations. There are actually three ways through which you can get refund which are as follows:

The Simplest Way: First 2 Hours

This is ought to be the simplest and fastest method to get refunded. If you have purchased an app or game on the Play Store and it doesn’t seems to be working, you can seek refund by locating the application on the Play Store in the application list or just by searching the application. When you located the app, you will find ‘refund’ instead of ‘uninstall’ button. Just tap on the refund and you will be compensated shortly.

While this process seems to be hassle-free with no questions or queries asked on refund policy, but one should be careful not to install the same app more than once within 2 hours as it might fail to entertain Google. Just make sure you tap the ‘refund’ button within the given time frame else it will turn to ‘Uninstall’ again. While it may not be as lenient as the 24-hour window pulled back in 2010, it’s an improvement.

The Developer Way

If you are not able to get the refund with the above method or 2 hours time limit passes, it is recommended by Google that buyers should make contact the developer directly. There are various factors that will determine whether you are able to get refunded from the developer or not. Firstly, many developers don’t allow refunds for their digital products like music, videos and e-books as there are minimal chances of fault in these types of products. Secondly, if you are able to prove to the developer that the app you purchased is faulty or does not work, they may grant refund. Thirdly, there are chances that developers deliberately employ some tricks to allure the buyers to purchase faulty applications and games. So it is better to see reviews of the application carefully well in advance before buying.

As far as getting refund from the developer is concerned, you will get developer’s contact information which can be seen at the bottom of the application page in Google Play Store. Just e-mail the developer or visit their website to read more about their terms of refund policy.

The Google Way

There are some uncommon circumstances when Google itself may issue refund to the buyer. You have to go through several customer service rounds, although it’s a lengthy process but yet possible. For instance, if you see section 3.4 of the Google’s Developer Distribution Agreement, it authorizes Google to grant refund to the purchaser of the product that is not previewed within 48 hours of time. Just follow below given steps for the refund process:

1. Log on to your Google Account on the Play Store and click on “My Account”. There you will see the full list of your purchased applications at the bottom.

2. Locate the faulty application and hover the mouse over the three dots and select “Report a problem” and choose an option.

3. You will be directed to the next window. Select from the drop down menu “I’d like to request a refund” and then describe your valid reasons for requesting refund and click “Submit” button.

The Legal Way: Charge back

The story doesn’t end up here. If you see no response neither from the Google nor the developer after a week or so, you can resort to some strong measures to get your money refunded. For this, you can contact your credit card company or the concerned bank and ask them for the recovery. All you have to do is to legally convince them that there was a breach of contract and the application did not performed as advertised or not working with the device etc etc. To generate evidence, you can show them recorded screenshot of the application and its imperfection as well the developer’s advertisement. Send this as a documented proof to the card issuer to make your position strong. You may have to wait up to 120 days to get resolved the dispute of the transaction.

As soon as your credit issuer receives your complaint, they shall contact the concerned credit card association asking them to notify Google. If charge back is below $10, the developer of the application is instantly debited via their Google Wallet account, but if the charge back is more than $10 Google informs the developer and requests from him any information he wish to contest the charge back. This process may also include correspondence between you and the developer. Google itself reviews the details whether to challenge the charge back or not. If it finds that your case is a clear breach of contract, they may not contest but instead refund your money in some days.

Conclusion

Asking for refund for the application that doesn’t work can be troublesome for some people. To avoid such situations, it is recommended to purchase only popular games and applications on the Play Store that possess excellent user reviews or first download the trial version of the desired application; else you may fall in trouble. So, stay sharp and get the best.