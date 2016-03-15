

LG has announced two new smartphones to its reasonably priced K series, named LG K8 and LG K5. The K5 look like a typical budget friendly option by its features while K8 offers some slightly higher end features.

To the specifications, the LG K8 comes in 5-inch screen size along with a 720p display resolution, complete with 2.5D Arc Class. It’s powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6735 SoC, 8GB/32GB of internal storage with an external microSD card slot, 8 megapixel rear camera, 5 megapixel front camera, and a 2,125 mAh removable battery. It also comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow and equipped with NFC, 4G LTE, and will be available in Gold, Indigo, and White color options.

The LG K5 is a lower end budget model, featuring a 5-inch display with a 480 x 854 resolution, MediaTek MT6735 SoC, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 1,900 mAh battery, and a 5 megapixel and 2 megapixel camera combination. There’s also 4G LTE, WiFi and Bluetooth inside, but the software is only Android 5.1 Lollipop. The available color choices are Gold, Silver, and Titan.

LG stated the LG K5 will be sold in Europe, CIS and Latin America, and will be called LG Q6 in Mexico. The K8 will launch in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, CIS and Latin America. The company has not revealed the price or release dates for these devices yet.