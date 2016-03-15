Recently Samsung released Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge during the MWC in Barcelona – the flagships smartphones filled with truckload of features. Unlike Galaxy S7, the Galaxy S7 Edge features a specialized curved screen at the sides. Samsung has named this feature as the ‘Edge’ screen to grab the eyeballs. The Galaxy S7 Edge is slightly expensive than its earlier one, Samsung Galaxy S7.

However, if you are meaning to invest in a Samsung Galaxy, then we advise that you should go for Samsung Galaxy S7 and not Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. This is because Edge doesn’t come with many benefits that you would like. We present you some reasons as to why the curved screen by Samsung is just an attention grabber and nothing else.

Downsides of Curved Screen

Firstly, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge features the curved screen. We propose purchasing Samsung Galaxy S7 as there is no special benefit in investing in a curved screen as compared to the standard flat one. Also, you save some money too here while you enjoy same features. If you really like Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, then purchase it for its 3,600mAh battery rather than its Edge screen.

Hard to Safeguard

Secondly, the problem with Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge’s screen is that it is quite hard to safeguard. Even tampered glass screen is not able to cover the Edge screen. For those who are not aware, tampered glass screen is a thick cover glass installed by many users for avoiding cracked screen when a phone drops. There is no solution yet to protect the curved screen and you might get caught unaware in case of slips. You might get only a few options when it comes to hard cases.

Difficult to Use

Further, one of the major issues is usability. Curved Screen of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is difficult to use at times, especially when you are in a hurry. You might not be able to type quickly as the screen of the phone is curved towards inside from its edges. Typing QAZ and PLM keys will bother you a lot as these bear the brunt of being on the edge of the Edge screen. The ‘typoholics’ might not get used to the phone as it doesn’t offer a good typing experience.

Watching Videos

In addition, watching videos too is not that good an experience with Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. Watching a video or a movie becomes engaging when the screen of the smartphone is bent towards the viewer. However, when the screen is bent outwards, the viewer does not get enjoy that much.

Size of the Screen

The curved screen of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge makes the phone look quite smaller but at the same time has a larger screen. However, the metal frame of the phone is very thin and it makes the user feel odd while using the smartphone. With just 5.5 inch screen, the user might want to hunt for a better experience.

Functioning of the Software

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge software is not a game changer either. The user might be looking forward to an experience that’s a notch above the rest; however, this is not so here. The utility of the software is quite miniscule. With less support from app developers, Samsung has not been able to do much for this recent release.

As a smartphone user, you might be looking for something that makes your world a bit better with the recent release from Samsung. However, the bad news is that Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is not all that you want to get at a premium of Rs. 8000. If you really like the features, then leave the temptation of Edge Screen and go for Samsung Galaxy S7. It is far better than the Edge, especially due to its standard screen. Further, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge even does not offer any other such outstanding features that justifies the premium it charges. Our advice for you is to go for other releases or invest in Samsung Galaxy S7.