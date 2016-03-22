Translate! Read! Comprehend! With world coming close to become a family, languages have crossed barriers. Every now and then, you read a transcript or an article that is foreign language to you and hence, you need someone to translate it. This someone could be a friend or maybe even internet. What if, you get a very good translation app that meets your need at a single click? Here we are with a list of top five translation apps for android devices.

iTranslate

If accuracy is what you desire, then go no farther. iTranslate gives the perfect results when it comes to translating one or two sentences. The app is quite adept and has the capability to translate as many as 90 languages. Though it may not sound many to you, but it covers major languages and comes to your rescue. The app is just not limited to translation. You can even use it for typing text or even copying it. iTranslate is quite advanced and offers users the swipe text. With this, you can easily copy blocks of text in one go for the purpose of translation. What more! You can even save texts for later use in the section called favorites. The down side of the app is that its voice recognition is not that good. However, it covers this up with an excellent audio function that reads the translations in various dialects.

PONS

PONS is basically an online dictionary and it doubles up as an online translator too. So, next time when you are curious about words and want lengthy descriptions, PONS is the right choice for you. With a simple and easy-to-use interface, PONS is fabulous. The best thing about PONS is that it gives you details about even those words that have several meanings. It explains whether the word is noun, adverb or adjective and explains the meaning in different connotations. This way, you get the right translation of the words. It even helps you find the phrases in which you can use the words. Interesting, isn’t it! You will love the site if you like knowing more about words, language and related things.

Translate Voice

If you are too tired to type the phrase for the purpose of translation, then come to Translate Voice. The app is voice recognition at its best. Just utter the phrase and voila! You get the phrase translated. Not just a phrase, the app has the ability to listen to your entire paragraph for translation. However, your smartphone too needs to keep up with the app. It should have good voice recognition feature. Use the app for any translation and you will get good results. The app breaks the communication barrier in meetings where different languages are used. Translate Voice listens to your complex sentences and then plays the translation to another person. The downside of the app is that there are only a handful of usable functions.

Language Translator

If you are not one of those who can wait to get it translate, then Language Translator is your best companion. The amazing thing about the app is that it is free of all the complexities and hence, beginners can use it without any hassles. With a simple interface, the work becomes simple and quick. The app offers two functions of translation that is typing and speaking. Language Translator makes it quick for getting from one language to the other on smartphone too. The font size and buttons of the app are quite large and have tiny flags besides them for differentiating between different languages. One of the high-rated apps, you need to try it once for its smartness.

Google Translate

Your different translation and related needs are met in this single app. The app is accurate most of the times and offers a whole lot of features for the user to enjoy. The type and translate function of the app supports as many as 90 languages. The app also translates the picture that you have taken. It even allows you to write the words using your finger. Google Translate offers the feature of two-way automatic voice translation. However, that is limited to just 40 languages. If you are at a place that uses a language foreign to you, Google Translate comes at your rescue. The instant camera text translation easily translates warning signs, public transportation schedules, menus and other stuff from a photo taken by you. The best part is that the size or font of this text does not matter at all. Google Translate has the ability to recognize anything and everything and translate it for your benefit. However, this function is limited just to 26 languages. But, its handy and your best companion in a foreign country.

Check out these top five translation apps for android devices and let us know which one suits you the best.