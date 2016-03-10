Have you ever wondered after buying an android device, “why on earth android doesn’t come rooted?” I mean, most of the people does it anyway so why not save the countless hours that a person takes to search of the web of how to root his/her android device? It would take immense pressure off the user of bricking their phone while rooting. So it means certainly there are some reasons behind this case and the three solid reasons that show, are listed below.

Restrict Infiltration

Android uses the security model of Linux which means when you download and install an app, the app will create its own space and boundaries in the system, it shall not be permitted to access any other data or information in other apps and services. This is why android tells you what the service or app can access, and what it can’t.

When you root the device, these boundaries or restrictions will be infiltrated, and if you install a malicious app or service in your device with root permission, the malware can spread and infect your whole device, rather than just damaging places that only have been permitted by you.

Protection for Non-geeks

If you’ve ever tried experimenting with your Windows, you’d know that there are some things better untouched like the system32 file on your computer, deleting it will do the unspeakable. It will terminate your OS, but it’s no big deal in Windows because you can reverse it by re-installing. Coming to android devices, after rooting android, you are taking matters into your own hands; you can change and manipulate the system files whenever you want. This will result in a catastrophe if you fiddle with the important system files because like Windows, you have no sands of time; you cannot re-install away and put things back to normal. This will cause permanent damage and you will end up at the customer care center.

Third Party Brands

When the devices are given away by the third-party companies associated with Android, their apps and services are pre-installed and irremovable because that would prove as a threat to the givers. When you root the device, you can delete or add whatever you want, including these services as well, so that you can have anything you want according to your needs.

But, if your Android already come rooted, the third-party companies would whine and would not strike contracts that would result in huge profits. And if that were to happen, the carriers would not give away devices on contracts and deals and then people had to buy the devices for full price which would prove a threat to their wallets. This is one of the main reason why Android doesn’t come rooted for all of their users, because in the end, it’s all about what choice will make the most money.

In summary, rooting gives the user great power and not all are capable to handle the fact that Great Power comes with Great Responsibility and it became a liability for them. Secondly it will cut the huge profits of manufacturing companies which they wouldn’t like to see happen.

So what do you think, is this a right decision to keep the root access locked? Or they would allow the users to explore the maximum potential of the Android OS? Let us know your views in comments.