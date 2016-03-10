Have you ever wondered after buying an android device, “why on earth android doesn’t come rooted?” I mean, most of the people does it anyway so why not save the countless hours that a person takes to search of the web of how to root his/her android device? It would take immense pressure off the user of bricking their phone while rooting. So it means certainly there are some reasons behind this case and the three solid reasons that show, are listed below.
Read – What is Rooting and Top 6 Benefits of Rooting Your Android Device
Restrict Infiltration
Android uses the security model of Linux which means when you download and install an app, the app will create its own space and boundaries in the system, it shall not be permitted to access any other data or information in other apps and services. This is why android tells you what the service or app can access, and what it can’t.
When you root the device, these boundaries or restrictions will be infiltrated, and if you install a malicious app or service in your device with root permission, the malware can spread and infect your whole device, rather than just damaging places that only have been permitted by you.
Protection for Non-geeks
If you’ve ever tried experimenting with your Windows, you’d know that there are some things better untouched like the system32 file on your computer, deleting it will do the unspeakable. It will terminate your OS, but it’s no big deal in Windows because you can reverse it by re-installing. Coming to android devices, after rooting android, you are taking matters into your own hands; you can change and manipulate the system files whenever you want. This will result in a catastrophe if you fiddle with the important system files because like Windows, you have no sands of time; you cannot re-install away and put things back to normal. This will cause permanent damage and you will end up at the customer care center.
Third Party Brands
When the devices are given away by the third-party companies associated with Android, their apps and services are pre-installed and irremovable because that would prove as a threat to the givers. When you root the device, you can delete or add whatever you want, including these services as well, so that you can have anything you want according to your needs.
But, if your Android already come rooted, the third-party companies would whine and would not strike contracts that would result in huge profits. And if that were to happen, the carriers would not give away devices on contracts and deals and then people had to buy the devices for full price which would prove a threat to their wallets. This is one of the main reason why Android doesn’t come rooted for all of their users, because in the end, it’s all about what choice will make the most money.
In summary, rooting gives the user great power and not all are capable to handle the fact that Great Power comes with Great Responsibility and it became a liability for them. Secondly it will cut the huge profits of manufacturing companies which they wouldn’t like to see happen.
So what do you think, is this a right decision to keep the root access locked? Or they would allow the users to explore the maximum potential of the Android OS? Let us know your views in comments.
the point missed here is android os doesn’t come with multiuser feature like unix. the boxed android phone that you bought from the store boots up with the account ‘usr’ . when you root the os, the /system, /sys and other directories are made full read, write, execute access to the user, other accounts and group, meaning rwxrwxrwx.
rooting the phone doesn’t change the user id to ‘root’ as in unix. only that the default ‘usr’ is given full privileges to system directories. at least, that’s what i could find out about android system. so, if stores start selling such, they’re losing out to unstable oses (did i hear anyone mutter ‘as in windows’?). because, then, there’s no one to stop you from loading up scripts yourself to automate and take full backup. and google would be another one to earn the tag of os update corp.
it’s only the backdoor cooked up custom roms and rooting techniques that need to be controlled. say, for sgs3, there was an israel rom 4.2.2 i9300xxufme3 released quite some time back. trust me, this rom is so buggy and bad for your phone, you’d probably be better off unrooted! then there’s the open europe same android version i9300xxufme7 which seems to be carefully cooked up. but if you install i9300xxufme7 and then root your phone, be prepared for a slowdown in your sgs3. i had the same but now i’m back to the samsung original 4.1.2. like to float in breeze rather than getting caught up in a storm. 🙂
Well explained the reasons. Thumbs up!
I bought a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 yesterday and When I tried to get Some apps it Said my device Was rooted. I didn’t root it ( Just had to Google what that meant) So l can only assume my android device Came rooted. Therefore I think a better article should be “why did my android tablet come rooted when Some apps don’t work on rooted devices. “