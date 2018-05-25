Best Android Phones in India Under 20,000 for 2018

We are always looking for budget smartphones which are trendy and have everything. We have listed out some of the best Android phones under Rs. 20,000. These phones are up to date and have a good camera with good picture quality. Here, is the list of top 5 phones with the specification which is in high demand.

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 pro was released this year in February. This phone comes with a 5.99-inch screen. It has Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) and works on 1.8 GHz Octa processor. If you are looking for a budget phone, then this phone is all you need. With a stunning battery life which can last up to 2 days is a really good deal.

The greatest features of Xiaomi telephones have undoubtedly been its cameras. So is the situation with Redmi Note 5 Pro that highlights a double camera to create shocking pictures. The double camera guarantees you of superb pictures, even in low light conditions. However, another exceptional element of the telephone is the Face Unlock application. You simply need to turn on your screen and Redmi Note 5 Pro will naturally perceive your face and open your telephone. This is done in less than 0.2 seconds. It comes with a 20 MP front and 12+5 MP primary camera. You can get this phone at Rs. 14,999.

2. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

This one is a tough competitor to Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. This phone comes with a 5.99-inch screen. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 runs on Android v8.0 (Oreo) working framework. It is controlled by Octa center, timed at 1.8 GHz speed and Kryo 260. The super-snazzy cell phone has two openings for SIM and backings Nano SIM and packs a battery limit of 5000 mAh. For best photography experience, it comes with an amazing 13-megapixel essential Omnivision sensor (f/2.2 gap) and a 5-megapixel optional profundity detecting sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 gap, an 85.5-degree wide-point focal point, and a 5P focal point. Both the back and front camera get a delicate light LED streak. Buy this phone using Tatacliq promo code.

It comes in 4 GB of RAM choice and has an inside capacity of 32 GB. The inward stockpiling is expandable up to 256 GB. The available choices in the cell phone incorporate Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, Hotspot and 2G,3G and 4G Network Type. Buy this phone at Rs. 10,000.

3. Nokia 6

The nest phone in our list is Nokia 6. Nokia has worked immensely on its features. It includes a 5.5-inch screen and comes with a Snapdragon 630 chipset combined with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of capacity. The 16MP camera at the back is very solid and by and large, the telephone is an all-rounder under Rs 20,000.

This is an all metal phone which looks really sleek and elegant. For the security of the screen, it comes with Gorilla Glass 3. But, our suggestion would be to use a screen guard just for further security. You can have this phone at a cost of Rs. 18, 999.

4. Moto G5

You just can’t miss a Moto phone under this price range. This phone comes with a good battery life, better camera quality and also gives a good performance. It was released in March 2017 and since then this one has been one of the most popular phones under Rs. 20,000. This phone comes with a 5-inch screen and works on Android 7.0 (Nougat) Operating system. Camera quality of G5 is really good. It has 13 MP in the back and 5 MP in front. It runs on 1.4 GHz Octa processor. This will cost you only Rs. 8938. Under this price range, this is the best bargain.

5. Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro is a good cell phone. Prior Samsung had evaluated this above Rs. 20,000, yet now with bringing down costs, it is presently a standout amongst another mobile under this price range. It has a superior camera than a large portion of its opposition and is ostensibly the best-assembled telephone in the mid-extend section. You likewise get a fantastic AMOLED screen and a decent battery life.

Galaxy J7 Pro comes with a 5.5-inch screen. It has 13 MP in the back and the front to capture some of your best picture perfect moments. It works on 1.6 GHz Octa processor. This phone will cost 18,900.

These are our list of best Android phones in India under 20000 for 2018. Which one is your favorite among this?