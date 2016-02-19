Custom Android Launchers and Why You Might Want to Use One

Working on Android phones give us many advantages and one of them is the customization we can do with it. Most of the users of Android smartphones work on the launcher that usually comes with their phones but that is just the tip of the iceberg. Customized Android launchers give you the liberty of several tweaks like smooth user interface, animations and transitions between the screens and even replacing the entire home screen with graceful themes and icons. In this brief article you will see about the custom Android launchers and why they are useful for you.

How Android Home Screen works?

In a typical Android phone or tablet, pressing the home button will reveal the home screen of the device which consists of several application shortcuts and widgets. This phenomenon is totally different in Windows and IOS where home screen is itself an application through which you can launch other applications of the phone. If you have custom Android launchers installed in your system, you will see that pressing the home button will give you the option of launching third party application which acts as another home screen, which are called launchers.

Role of Third Party Launchers

A launcher is a third party user interface program that can add flavor to your phone by improving graphics, home screen and app drawers icons. It can also sort and categorize your application accordingly. Launcher improves graphical effects such as animation during swiping around and gives butter smooth experience when switching to and fro. After installing any custom launcher from Play Store, you can just tap the home button and an app chooser ‘complete action using’ screen will pop up. You can select the launcher of your choice for once or always depending upon your need.

Some examples of Popular Third-Party Launchers

There is no shortage of such applications in the play store; here are some few you might be interested in:

Launcher 8

The excellent example of Android’s flexibility can be seen in this Windows 8-like UI for your home screen in Launcher 8. Though it won’t be as smooth as the Windows 8 home screen but does most of the job and contains lots of customization.

Get it from Google Play

Nova Launcher

The launcher is mainly targeted at the beginners of Android users who want to experience stock Android launcher on their home screen. The launcher contains in-depth customization option and best in dealing with widgets.

Get it from Google Play

Smart Launcher

Another innovative piece of program which doesn’t follow Android aesthetics. A single home screen with beautifully arranged shortcuts in a circle like layout. The interesting part of Smart launcher is that it categorizes user’s installed application automatically like games, utilities, media and internet etc.

Get it from Google Play

There are many more Custom launchers available in the play store other than these three. So browse through the Play store before you choose the perfect launcher for your device to make the use Android’s fluidity and open-ended nature. Stay tuned for more updates, tips and tricks on Android.