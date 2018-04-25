Download Skype for Android – Get Skype 8.18.0.8 APK

Android, needless to say, has become the order of the day. The popular application Skype can be easily installed on Android phones/tablets by following a few easy steps. This installation facilitates a number of features such as automatic sign in, answer calls automatically and high-quality video conferencing among others.

By using Skype for Android you can do messaging, send photos, videos, voice messages, emoticons, Mojis and much more. It is also possible to reply to any of your contacts with reactions. You can call anyone to their mobiles and landlines with low calling rates while Skype to Skype calling is free.

Installation on Android Phones

Installing Skype on your Android is quite easy. If you are an existing Skype user, download Skype from Google Play store and sign in. If you are a new user, after downloading, create a new account by clicking “join Skype”.

It is even possible to sign in with your Microsoft account if you don’t have a Skype account. Though the option of signing in, in two devices at the same time, is available, it is not recommended for conflicts that may arise between the settings in the applications. Skype settings can be edited to customize like:

1. Automatic sign in.

2. To Sync contacts of the Android phone book.

3. Choose to allow Instant Messages and calls from.

4. Select Notifications – enable or disable receiving notifications.

5. Selection of video quality according to the connection.

6. Go offline.

7. Technical information.

Download Skype for Android here.

Install Skype 8.18.0.8 through APK

For any reason, if you are not able to download and install the Skype from the Play store you can do the same manually through the APK file. The reasons can be varied like the latest version of Skype is not pushed to your device yet or your region does not support the version.

Download Skype 8.18.0.8 APK

To uninstall Skype, click on Skype application and tap ‘Uninstall’ option from the drop-down.