How to Download YouTube Videos on Android Smartphones and Tablets

One of the things most people enjoy on their smartphone is watching favorite videos on YouTube. But if you use your mobile data connection to watch them it may consume a large chunk of data from your plan. So it’s wise to download the videos whenever you find a WiFi hotspot and watch it later at your comfort. You can also avoid the ads all together if you download YouTube videos on Android and watch.

The best solution to get rid of data overuse and annoying ads is to download the videos to your android device when you have a good connectivity and watch them offline whenever you want. There are several free apps available which allows to download the videos from YouTube. Here we are using an app called TubeMate YouTube Downloader to download the videos. It’s a small handy tool to download YouTube videos to android smartphones and tablets for offline viewing. Below are the step-by-step guide to use the TubeMate.

How to Download YouTube Videos on Android

The TubeMate app is not available at Google Play store for obvious reasons so first of all you have to download the app to your android device. Go to m.tubemate.net and you will see a list of verified sites to download the app. Select to Download from AndroidFreeware.

Once you are at AndroidFreeware, Click on the Install App button, then select the location to save the file and click OK. The APK file will download to your device.

Android will not allow you to install any application from external sources by default. So you have to change this settings. Go to Settings -> Security and then enable the option to Allow the installation of non-Market apps. You will get a warning message, tap OK. For security purpose turn off this option once the TubeMate app is installed. (This procedure is same whenever you install an android APK manually).



Now Tap on the TubeMate APK file you have downloaded and select Install. The app will install to your device in few seconds.



Open the TubeMate application and you will see popular videos of YouTube in your home screen. Use the search option to browse for your favorite videos.

Once you open a video and click on Play button the app will ask you whether you want to Download or Watch the video. Tap on Download option to start the download process.

Then the app will fetch the video information and will display a list of video formats to download.

After you choose a resolution, the TubeMate will immediately start downloading the video.

The videos will be saved at your Videos directory and you can watch them on your favorite media player whenever you want.

Found this article useful to learn how to download YouTube videos on Android tablets and smartphones? Feel free to share it with your friends.