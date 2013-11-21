Install MIUI Custom ROM on Micromax Canvas 4 A210 [How to]

The reason behind the Indian manufacturers are successful in grabbing the Android market is relying on one rule, “Incurred all the latest features in an Android smartphone and put-up in the market for an affordable price”. Obviously this rule is going a big success and brands like Micromax – one of the rising manufacturer from India, has released a lot of Android smartphones and made available at a cost-effective rate.

The Canvas series from Micromax was a huge success and they have sold more than 1 million devices by the first quarter of 2013. The Micromax Canvas 4 A210, belongs to the Canvas family, is popular device running on Android 4.2.1 Jelly Bean. Undoubtedly, the Stock features are too good but then also users are looking for new Custom ROMs for the device to improve their android experience. After all if we don’t root and try various custom ROMs, then what’s the meaning of using an android phone? So on demand, we present the first ever MIUI Custom ROM for Micromax Canvas 4 A210 loaded with wonderful features. For the full features list, you can refer below.

Features of MIUI ROM

MIUI V 3.10.4

Full dual SIM support

Fast, smooth, stable, optimized

Hidden Carrier Names

Rooted

Removed permission manager

New Icons

Front camera video recording

Engineer Mode built-in

VIPER4ANDROID built-in

MIUI Launcher app@sd bug fixed

Ample battery Life

Indeed the ROM features look promising. Further, if you want to install the Custom ROM on your device then you can follow the below tutorial for the same. It’s advisable to make a complete backup of your current ROM so that if anything goes wrong then you can restore the firmware on your device safely. Before going for the actual process, have a habit to scan eyes on each and every step carefully to avoid silly mistakes.

Necessary Steps to Check

The device battery must be charged up to 80%.

Ensure that you have enabled the USB debugging from the “Settings”.

System backup must be taken to a second external SD card.

The device must be rooted and CWM Recovery installed on it. Follow the article if you haven’t rooted it yet – How to Root Micromax Canvas 4 A210.

Download Section

MIUI Custom ROM – Always download the latest version of the ROM from the link to stay away from errors and bugs.

Procedure to Install MIUI Custom ROM on Micromax Canvas 4 A210

1. Download the MIUI ROM from the above link to your Computer.

2. Place the downloaded file in the root directory of your internal/external memory.

3. Turn off your device.

4. Press and hold “Volume up + Volume down + Power” buttons together and then press “Volume up” button to boot your device into the CWM Recovery mode for flashing the MIUI ROM.

5. Now, you have to wipe the data and cache. To do so, select “Wipe data factory reset”, then “Wipe cache partition” and then navigate to advanced options > select “Wipe dalvik cache”.

6. After that, come back to the CWM Recovery main menu and select “install zip from sd card > choose zip from sd card > give the path to “MIUI ROM” (which you have placed earlier).

7. Flashing process will be started and you have to wait for sometime to the completion.

8. Once the process is completed, choose “reboot system now”.

9. Your device may take some time to boot-up for the first time so please don’t be panic and wait for the device to start.

Well! That was the simplest procedure to install any Custom ROM on Micromax Canvas 4 A210. I hope you will not face any problem, otherwise you can ask us through the below comments section. Don’t forget to share your reviews about the ROM. Enjoy!