Online Gambling Agents Hold a PUBG Competition – An online gambling agent created a competition to enliven an online gambling agent’s 7th birthday celebration. This competition is held because nowadays PUBG games are rife among young people, so that if this competition occurs, they can feel the joy of this online gambling agent’s birthday. The prizes obtained are not half-hearted, for the first prize will get a cash prize of 500 million, for the second winner will get a money prize of 100 million and for the third winner will get a prize money of 50 million.

This competition will be held on December 24, 2019. for those of you who want to take part in this competition you must visit a trusted online gambling agent site, and to get a trial ticket you are required to register first. After you have registered, tickets to enter this competition will be sent via email. This competition was held at the Melia house building in Singapore.

Competition schedule

This competition also has a format, namely opening weekend, league play and finals.

Opening weekend

Held December 24 – January 12

20 teams will be divided into 5 groups, 4 teams per group

All teams will play 15 matches in 3 days

These results will be used for group division in the League Play round

League Play

Held on January 14th – February 2nd

20 teams will be divided into 5 groups, the distribution depends on the results of the Opening Weekend round

Each group will play 8 matches in a round-robin format (Half competition system – each team will meet all other teams once)

The best 16 teams will enter the Super Weekend

Super Weekend

16 teams from League Play will play 15 matches this Super Weekend

Super Weekend will play on Friday, Saturday and Sunday every week

Only the results from the Super Weekend will be used to enter the PMWL Finals round

Final

The finals will be held on February 7th – February 9th

The best 16 teams from the League Play round that entered

The team will play 18 matches in 3 days, 6 matches per day