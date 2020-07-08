PUBG Playing Tips For Beginners – Right now PUBG mobile is already season 14, do you guys still play a lot or are there still not a lot playing pubg mobile. The game with the main genre of battle royale is being played on smartphones, moving with the same concept as the desktop PC version, PUBG cars can be played on car platforms with Android and iOS operating systems.

Before discussing how to play pubg I will first explain about the battle royale. The battle royal genre itself has actually been popularized through a classic film from Japan in 2000 that was adapted from a 1999 novel. This story tells of a group of young people who were placed on a remote island by the government with the main goal of asking them to fight to the death one another. Still from them get a randomized box containing weapons, and over time the zone zone was reduced so that the young people met and killed each other.

PUBG Playing Tips For Beginners

After a little review of PUBG Mobile, I will continue discussing tips and tricks on playing PUBG Mobile for beginners. In PUBG Mobile, as many as 100 players are deployed from one plane to the battle area. One player who survives until the end will be labeled as Chicken Dinner. This game requires the strategy and focus of the players to survive being last man standing.

5 tips that you can try

Here are 5 tips on playing PUBG mobile for those of you who are beginners: checkidot …

1. Control Settings

The basic thing before playing PUBG Mobile is controlling the controls. Because the default settings are not necessarily suitable to your playing style. Adjust the sensitivity of the movement to the button position according to your convenience.

2. Choose the Right Landing Place and Jump as Fast as You Can

For those of you who are beginners as much as possible you are looking for a safe place first, and if you have become a proplayer you can choose a place that has a lot of good loot places, but the big risk is you quickly meet your opponents.

3. Looting or Hunt Items

If you have landed as much as possible you should look for weapons, so that when you meet the enemy you can immediately shoot him, and after that you can look for other weapons.

4. Provisioning before fighting

Always check the situation before entering a building. Pay attention if the door is open or there is a car parked because there is a possibility the enemy is there and you should look for another building.

5. Choose Weapons

You will find a variety of weapons that have advantages and disadvantages of each. You should also learn the types of weapons that are suitable for various situations, because this might be a determinant of your survival. and much more.

Those are 5 tips that you can bring to stock in a PUBG battle.