How to Save the WhatsApp Profile Pic of Your Friends

Chances are very less that you are not having WhatsApp installed in your smartphone. WhatsApp allows the users to exchange messages with the people in their contacts and who uses the application.
The App is available for Android, iPhone, BlackBerry, Windows and Nokia phones. The app uses the same internet data plan activated in the phone and users can send the messages to their contacts without paying anything for SMS.
On the other day I was reading a thread in the internet where somebody was asking how to save the profile pic of some of his friends from the Android smartphone. Interestingly many of the replies were saying that it’s not possible as there is no option to Save the pic in the WhatsApp screen.
Even though it’s partially true that WhatsApp does not allow you to download/save the profile pics of your contacts for privacy reasons, but it doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to sniff the profile pics of your friends. The fact is that whenever you open a profile pic, it automatically saved to the directory /sdcard/WhatsApp/Profile Pictures in your smartphone.
So the question remain is how to download/save the profile picture. Here is the steps to get the profile pic of your friends from the WhatsApp.
- Open WhatsApp
- Go to the chat screen of that person
- Tap on the name
- Contact info page will appear
- Now click on the picture
- A full screen image of the profile picture will appear
- Close WhatsApp
- Open My files and go to WhatsApp directory and then to Profile Pictures. There you can see the profile pictures you have viewed in WhatsApp! Remember the name of the picture will be the contact number of that particular person.
Now you can share, edit or enlarge the pics as you want.
Edited on 03/05/2013 (WhatsApp Version 2.9.5196)
Comments
Roberto Guzman says
It was really helpful! Thanks!
Jose says
Glad to know that it helped. Keep visiting us for more android tips and tutorials.
jai says
Thanks a ton bro….
karthikeyan.M says
I click the share icon but this is go to Facebook directly.
Then the profile picture not save in my sd card.
How to save the profile picture?
Aboude says
How can i see the old whatsapp profile picture of my friend ?! Do you know how ?
Jose says
Old profile pics are replaced by the new one when you click on it.
Lokeshwar Chanotra says
Hey jose its really amazing. …
it has helped me alot as whenever I liked any body’s profile pic I asked from him or her but now I dont have to demand from them…
sam says
thanks 🙂
Rebekah says
i have a sony xperia j… im still trying to figure out how to save someone’s profile pic, thiese steps don’t work for the xperia j
Jose says
Install any File Manager app from the Play store. Eg: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rhmsoft.fm
You will be able to find the WhatsApp directory then, and then go to Profile Pictures. You can able to see the pics there.
Luca says
I too have a Sony Xperia J and neither I can find where WhatsApp profile pictures are stored.
I can easily find the WhatsApp directory in the phone’s file system, but there are no pictures in it. Even searching for all the *.jpg and *.jpeg files throughout the whole phone’s file system, the album’s photos are immediately found, but no WhatsApp profile picture is found anywhere.
Luca says
Sorry, ignore my post.
Connecting the phone to my computer, WhatsApp profile pictures didn’t show up.
Using the File Manager, I found them!
Thanks.
hafsah says
Thnx alot…..this really helped me.
Srish says
This didn’t work for my Nokia Asha 311.. Can you suggest something else? or may be, its not possible…???? 🙁
Jose says
The tip should work for every platform. But first you should find out where your WhatsApp folder is located. You can find it from the File Manager. Once you find the directory location the rest of the steps are same.
abdul haq says
i have a nokia x3 02.. i cant find the directory folder, whats app has only one application,nothing else… there are some files stored on my memory card by the name whatsapp but when i open it ,it says unsupported format???
shiwangi peswani says
Great trick Jose and very helpful indeed. Let me check it on my Galaxy Grand..hope it works.
thnx for sharing 🙂
Jose says
Hi Shiwangi, nice to see you here. Please update us whether it worked for you or not.
Khan321 says
Shiwangi its really works ….. thank you so Much Jose
David says
Thanks! But how do we perform similar task (Open My files to locate directory) on Iphone?
Mimi says
OMG I have been looking for a way to save whatsapp profile pictures for over 3 months and you saved my life! You are a super hero 🙂
THANKSSS
Donovan says
do you need My File Pro to do this, or does the basic version cover this?
Jose says
The default file manager is good enough.
Shabbir says
One profile pic in my contacts on whats app does not enlarge, i fail to understand this as other profile pic enlarge very well. I am using an iphone 4.
Jose says
In that case there is a possibility that the image itself is a small one.
Squall leon says
thanks bro..really appreciate your info..helps a lot..
Peter says
How does this work on the `iPhone 5 ?
Sam says
Thank you a lot. I found my answer in your post comments.
Dev says
It’s not working on the latest version of whatsapp….when I click on profile picture it quits the person profile and directs to whatsapp home screen….I think they’ve disabled this feature owing to some privacy concern……..can u suggest some other way? Thanks
Jose says
Hi Dev,
Thanks for letting us know. Article updated.
Daniel says
how does it work for iphone 4s? please i need to know
vineesha says
It didn’t work on Windows phone. Lumia..
luvaboy says
cool buh a pretty long process
Jose says
Even though it may seems long in the article, in practical it’s actually a simple process.
lola says
Samsung galaxy duos
How to save friends profile pics on android phone??
Plzzzzzzzz suggest me.
Jose says
These steps mentioned in the article is for android phones. Please read the article and follow the steps.
MK says
How to do this in IPhone4 …
kapil says
Really helpful trick…. Thanks to the author for the same….
sancha says
Thanks Mate! Now we can talk the stalking to a new level
Ray says
It doesn’t give me the option to save, edit or share etc. It just has the option to set the picture as…..
How can I save the picture after going through all those steps???
sameer says
you can open the pic in the same way as shown above in iphone 4/5 but instead of finding it in the whatsapp directory(which cannot be done) you can take the screen shot by clicking power and home button at once thus saving it. once saved you can use edit n crop to cut the side which appears in the screen shot.
diana says
hey i knew that someone used a future on Whatsapp that allowed only the people on his contact list to see his photo .. How can i see the pic if i’m not on his contact list .. Help plz and thx
raj says
Awesome trick mate…thanks
Juan Casal says
Helped to get my friend’s pics… Nice, thanks 😉
Abdulhalim says
Nice trick! Thank you.
roopa914 says
how it wil work for windows phone?? please let me knw..
mahendran says
how to do in nokia lumia 520???
vishnu says
How to save whatsapp profile picture in lumia900
jeet singh says
thnkx bro…….osam trik
Pavan Kumar says
How to save whatsapp profile images of friends on Windows Phone 8?
Please let me know!
vishal singh says
bro i want to know that ,how to upload videos and photos on whttsapp from laptop
becoz i m using whttsapp on laptop ….
Jaimin Kale JK says
Actually it helped a ton…. m using Samsung Tab2,,,, and its like not to alll thism just open the photo once in whatsappa and then go to mile manager option as guided and just drag it to bluetooth’s tab and tbe image is saved,,, Actually very helpful tip budy
Jitendra Singh says
Wow. It works. Thanks.
Tosin Ayodele says
U ar totally n completely brilliant…al ma probs wit android has been fully conquered…tanx
gee says
I cant save my friends profile pics on my nokia lumia 520,and could do that on my nokia e5
viswanath says
Its helpful for me dude thanks a lot
manas says
i do not want to share my profile pic with one specified person on whats app.. is it possible
umesh says
thankyou very much it worked thanks again
Shraddha says
Hey! Very informative article…. Thanks 🙂
jesse says
i followed your steps but it did not work, the pics where in the whatsapp folder but i could not virw them, i had to move them to my pictures folder.
Armaan Malik says
Thanks for the wonderful tip. I can now update the faces to the numbers in my personal contacts. Keep up the awesome sharing 🙂
víctor says
Were can i find My files on htc My touch
4g
claire says
I have Samsung galaxy ace ,all the steps work except the last.once I have found the pic in my files whatsapp and profile pics ect..when I click on it I don’t have the option to share,delete or save or anything its just the pic..no options
Abhi says
Touch & Hold the pic fr some time. Option will come.
Zia says
Great tips….. after reading a fewlines, I got what you mean and managed to save in seconds. I use LG device. Great tips Thanks Jose
sd says
hi were can i find my files on my htc one x?
Abhi says
Very Usefull ! Thanks! Knew to open but didn’t know it goes there and save itself! 🙂
Harold says
this is very great . thnx a lot for sharing
Mehul says
Hi… Thank you very much for the trick…
piyushDJ says
okay..what about windows phone..??
it doesnt hve anything like MY FILES..!!
Laubel says
Hi! How is it possible to protect profile pic to avoid sharing with others? Any idea? Same question for Viber…
Donny says
hi I found the file where the WhatsApp profile pics are saved but it’s not giving me the options to share, delete, copy, move or rename, how do i get to do that?
andromint says
Don’t open the file. Tap on the file from the main screen where all the pics are showing.
Anwesh says
Great. Thanks a ton!
SUPRIYA says
Hi every one,can anybody suggest how to save profile pics from watsapp in nokia lumia 520????
john cynano says
thank you very much , i came to know how to save the profile pic now And one more request can i see my friends old profile pictures and can be save like this
andromint says
You can’t see the old pics as it is replaced with the new one when they change the pic.
João Medeiros says
Hello, the article is very good, but I couldn’t find the folder where the pictures are stored! My Android is a LG Optimus Me P350!
Emran says
how does it works for Sony Xperia Sp ?
Emran says
I am still waiting for my answer ADMIN
andromint says
It’s the same procedure as mentioned in the article.
Emran says
its not working for me i cant find (Open My files and go to WhatsApp directory and then to Profile Pictures) I am using Xperia SP.
Anurag Mittal says
Thank You Very Much !!!!!!!!
vishnu says
my mobile is samsung galaxy s dous how to get my friend profile picture save or copy plssssssss send to this mail vishnuvardhav3@gmail.com as soon as send
vishnu says
where
the WhatsApp profile pics are saved but it’s not giving me the options
to share, delete, copy, move or rename, how do i get to do that?
Melina Gonzalez says
Excellent! This tip really works. I have been asking around for so long and we all thought it impossible. Thank you.
Sipho Ndhlovu says
Exactly where is My Files or what is it in the first place>
amrlucky says
my phone is samsung galxy s3 mini plz i tried it didnt work plz let me know coz i need it soon plz sent the insturction in my email amrlucky786@gmail.com tanx in advance