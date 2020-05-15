Some Youtube Download Applications for Android – Youtube is a container for storing videos all over the world, many citizens all over the world who save for funny there are also those who save videos to get money from YouTube. There are also those who cover songs and upload them to YouTube.

Although the number of videos is very much, but unfortunately we can not download Youtube videos for free. We must first subscribe to Youtube Premium if you want to download it. Videos that are downloaded also cannot be directly stored in smartphone memory, because they must be played with the Youtube application.

To overcome the problem above, there are various Youtube video download applications that we can use to download videos through an Android smartphone. There are tons of applications that we can use. But do not expect to get the application in the Play Store, because it is illegal.

Some Youtube Download Applications for Android

With the Android Youtube video download application, then we can easily save Youtube videos to smartphones. Now to find out what the application is, please refer to the information that we submit below.

TubeMate Youtube Downloader

Until now TubeMate remains the best Android Youtube video download application. This application offers the convenience of downloading all Youtube videos.

ArkTube Youtube Downloader

The second application that you must try is ArkTube. Similar to TubeMate, this application will not be found on PlayStore. To get this application we must download via a third-party application store.

Dentex Youtube Downloader

For those who are looking for the best Youtube video download application, then you must try the application called Dentex Youtube Downloader. What’s interesting about this application is that it can choose a variety of video formats with different resolutions.

VidMate

One of the interesting features of the VidMate application is that we can choose the downloaded video format. You can also download videos to MP3 format.

InsTube Youtube

There are many other YouTube video download applications, and one of them is InsTube. and much more

Many people make money through YouTube

Now the world is getting more advanced, to get money we only need to upload videos on YouTube to get big money. so it is not surprising that many citizens of the world today want to become YouTubers, not just young people, children or even parents who want to become YouTubers.