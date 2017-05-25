Are you a school or college student who is searching for useful applications for your Android smartphone? Then you have landed on the right place. Android has been dominating the smartphone segment and is immensely popular among people of all the ages. Its versatility can be seen in every field of life where it has offered useful apps to the users at large, whether they are students or belong to some professional background. In this article we will be sharing with our readers some of the best useful Android apps for students which will prove an essential backpack for them.

Top 10 Useful Android Apps for Students

Evernote

Securing a place at the ‘Top 10 Must-Have App’ in New York Times and grabbing the title of ‘TechCrunchCrunchies’ and several other awards, Evernote is one of the sophisticated applications build for students, professionals and even housewives by helping them in staying organized and in improving productivity. The app allows you to keep track of travel plans, organizing recipes, building grocery lists, keeping a close eye on finances and expenditures and many more. The powerful application is used to organize, draft, review and submit your notes directly to social media. Besides making notes, it captures photos, records, voice-reminders and creates to-do lists. The cloud syncing capability makes it an extremely resourceful application when you are on the go. The outstanding features also include searching text inside the image and accessing notes from PC. Premium features includes accessing notebooks offline and adding PIN lock to secure your Evernote app. Let this application share your ideas with the world.



WPS Office + PDF

Assignments and presentations are part of college and professional life. This free application is extremely useful for college students and professionals alike as it processes all the documents, assignments, reports and presentations easily as you are working on your laptop or PC. The user friendly interface and loads of features has made this application one of the best choices for your mobile office. The application contains rich editing features and attuned to 23 different file formats like DOC, DOCX, XLS, PPT, TXT and PDF etc. The inbuilt file manager helps you organize your files without requirement of any other file manager software. Supports all the major cloud storage applications like Google Drive, Skydrive, Dropbox and Box.net etc. Other prominent features of the application include Bluetooth external keyboard support with USB keyboard input. Another version of the same application supports 45 languages.

myHomework Student Planner

Build on simplicity and reliability with an essence of beautiful user interface, the application is easy on hands and fulfills the true purpose of a student planner. Critically acclaimed among media, myHomeworkStuden Planner is a complete replacement to that of paper student planner, academic agenda and school diary. Keep track of your important assignments with the clean interface and reduce anxiety of homework and other daily schedules. Download the app today.

CamScanner

The application has been bestowed with the honor of ’50 best iPhone Apps’ in 2013 Edition of TIME magazine and used by over 60 million peoples worldwide. Just take a snapshot from within the application and you are ready to turn your smartphone into a scanner. The application is basically a smart document management program through which students, professionals, governments and various organizations can be benefited alike. The application let you adjust your important time and avoid paper clutter. It offers scanning, editing and synchronizing various contents like receipts, invoices, notes, business cards, whiteboard discussion, certificates etc. The rich editing feature adds watermark and help you create annotations on your mobile. The sophisticated application uses its own inbuilt smart cropping and auto enhancing feature ensuring crisp and clear results. Premium account adds extra 10 gigs cloud storage and password protection functionality. The ad-supported 30-day free version adds watermark to the scanned documents with 7 days limitation to cloud storage.

Studious

Do you have a habit of forgetting assignments or test dates? Then Studious is a must have app for you. This application cab be use to remind assignment due dates and coming exam dates. It also has a unique feature which allows you to automatically silence your phone as soon as you enter the class.

RealCalc Plus

RealCalc is a pro version of Android’s most popular scientific calculator. It has 12 digit display, 10 memories, 32-digit extended internal precision and supports DEG, RAD, and GRAD. The free version doesn’t support all the functions but a paid version which costs $3.49 will give you everything you need.

Google Drive

Google Drive is a powerful and secure app to keep all your files at one place. The files uploaded on the cloud storage can be accessible by any smartphone, tablet, or computer. You can easily invite friends/co-researchers to view, edit, or leave comments on any of your files or folders.

Hi-Q MP3 Voice Recorder

This simple and reliable app is a must-try if you like to record lectures or take voice notes. All the recordings are stored in MP3 format, which are compact and can be played on almost any device. You can also use external microphone if you wish. Using the free version you can record the clips up to ten minutes and if you buy the paid version this restriction will be removed.

Scribd

This reading app can be potentially valuable resource for students. It offers a large collection of audio books, eBooks, and articles from prominent news sources. Even though it available as a free version if you want all the function, you’ll have to pay $8.99 per month. You’ll get unlimited access to all the academic stuff, reports, and studies However and also will get get three books and one audio book of your choice every month.

SlideShare

LinkedIn SlideShare is a presentation-hosting platform where you can explore over 15 million professional presentations, infographics, and videos. With SlideShare you can view presentations learn from anywhere you want.

Coursera

This app offers free online courses from over 100 global universities and educational institutions, including Stanford and Yale. You can browse 1000+ courses in a variety of subject areas, from math, to music, to medicine. Coursera connects students and professionals all over the world at anytime and anywhere.

