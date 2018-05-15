Top 5 Best Hoverboards in India 2018 With Price and Specs

Hoverboards also called Self Balancing Scooters are the new cool, and with Swagtron coming to India, they are now easily accessible. Hoverboards have already made a good hype around them by showing up in reality shows and Indian YouTube channels. These gadgets are great for short travels and doing it in a style. They are very few models available in India due to the market being immature about the product.

Swagtron Hoverboards are quite popular outside India, and with coming to India, they’re opening to a market that is going to welcome them with open arms. They are having very good models. Only they have the models that have UL2272 certification. The models have a 1-year warranty and offer unmatchable build quality. These hoverboards are highly durable and offer world-class quality.

Top level models are loaded with Bluetooth speakers and LED lightings that steal the show. You can enter like a real swagger with a Swagtron. The brand has already made his name in the USA, and now ready to take over India. Let’s dig into the products and have a brief review.

1. Swagtron T6 OFF-ROAD Hoverboard

The best hoverboard available currently in the world is Swagtron T6. It has a strong and sturdy look. The hoverboard has camouflage and black designs and looks rigged. The rough looks help in making a statement for the hoverboard, that it can carry 180 kgs of weight. It is the only hoverboard in the world that can handle that kind of weight. The hoverboard can drive through all the terrain type, be it mud, grass and little stones. It is designed to withstand moderate off-roading. It can drive at an angle of 30-degree inclination.

The hoverboard has a range of 20 KM and can speed up to 20 KM. The hoverboard is perfect for people who are looking for heavy hoverboarding on the terrain. Due to the good battery life, you can consider it showing up at your friend’s home that a little far.

Price: 54,990

2. Swagtron T5 Hoverboard

You can name it black stallion because this thing is just so beautiful. The hoverboard looks very charming in the black color. The performance of the hoverboard is also on par with other hoverboards in the same price range. It has a maximum speed of 12 KMH and can support weight up to 85 KGs. The gyroscope technology of this hoverboard is very sensitive and accurate. You can easily get used to the directional sense of the hoverboard. This entry-level hoverboard is perfect for people having moderate weight and height. Even kids can ride this thing because of the safety it offers.

This model weighs just 8 kilograms and does the job of handling the rider very gracefully. It has learning mode to restrict speed initially so that you can get used to it. This thing is highly durable and hard rubber tires give you the freedom to take to some rough roads, but it can handle only mild off-roading, not extensive, like the T6. If you’re a teen who’s planning to get a hoverboard, this is the perfect model for you. It goes well with little hands and feet.

T5 is durable, and rubber tires provide good run on the city roads, though it is not recommended to go off-roading with it. the slip-free upper platform is perfect for riding for kids and teens. The balancing on this thing is admirable. If you never had a chance to ride a hoverboard and want to own one? This model is great to start from, then later when you’re good at it, you can shift to flashy models of Sswagtron. Also, this is the cheapest hoverboard in India available right now with the best quality.

Price: 24,990

3. Swanton T3 Hoverboard

This hoverboard can carry weight up to 100 kgs and speed up to 12 km/h. It can be synced with an app on your phone so that you can easily control the Bluetooth, view route history and basic controls of the hoverboard. This thing is big, and an ideal of adults. The giant rubber tires give you good control on moderately rough roads.

The build quality of this hoverboard is extremely good. There is rubber footprint on the top, to make it slip free. It is available in rust and pink color. The standard features that Swagtron offers are there, like Bluetooth speakers, LED motion indicator, present both in front and rear.

You can use this hoverboard for some heavy use, but the speed is not as much as what T6 offers. Nevertheless, it is a great hoverboard in the Category, and you should definitely go for it if you’re looking for a durable board that does the job greatly.

Price: 44,990

4. Swagtron T580 Hoverboard

The model can hold up to 100 KG of weight and can speed up to 12 KM per hour. The model is smaller than the previous one and also priced very reasonable. The durability of the hoverboard is still not compromised, considering the price.

The black and blue color makes a good style statement. It is not only a looker. The rubber tires are and UL material makes this a durable piece. It is a great personal scooter which you can use it for moderate purposes. The Bluetooth speaker quality is decent and you can enjoy your favorite music while riding it. The LED lights steal the show. Overall, it is a great scooter for light purposes.

Price: 32,750

5. Swagtron T8 Hoverboard

This hoverboard looks like it came right from the star wars universe. The modern design mix with silver and black color looks very dashing. This thing can hold up weight up to 100 Kgs and drive up ta o maximum speed of 11 KMH. It is a basic model out of their pool of hoverboards. The price range is good considering the features it offers.

Swagtron T8 doesn’t have flashy features like Bluetooth speakers and LED lights, because of the price, but the performance of this hoverboard is killing. You can expect some fun commute out of it. If you only want a hoverboard, but not flashy features that usually come along with them, this is a great deal. The price is very justifiable on this thing, and durable steel tires and body have your back while riding it.

Price: 24,990

So these are our list of top 5 best hoverboards available in India with their price and specifications.

Things to Consider Before Buying Hoverboard

There are various the points to consider before buying a hoverboard. Those are:

Weight capacity – How much maximum weight it can carry.

Speed – Check the maximum speed a model can attain.

Battery – Strong battery life means you can ride it long distance without a recharge.

Size of the tires – Size if the tires are according to what surface you are planning to use it. If you are planning to take it outside a 10” hoverboard like T6 will be required.

Weight – You will not able to easily port the hoverboard if it is heavy.

Additional Features – Hoverboards come with additional features like Bluetooth connectivity, Android/iOS App, lighting, auto-balancing and lot of other features which you must check before buying.

Conclusion

If you have been waiting for your chance to grab a hoverboard until now, don’t look further. The hoverboards we have mentioned are fast, safe, and best in built quality.