Use Multiple WhatsApp Accounts on Android [How to]

The popular cross messaging platform WhatsApp is now a part of everybody’s life. It grown bigger than Twitter with 200+ million monthly active users and recently the app hit a new record of processing 27 billion messages per day.

WhatsApp is known for its simplicity and the features included with the app is sufficient for most of the users. But then people like us are there who always look for something more. We have shared some WhatsApp tips earlier also like How to Hide Last Seen Time in Whatsapp Easily, How to Use WhatsApp for PC or MAC and How to Save the WhatsApp Profile Pic of Your Friends.

How to Use More than one WhatsApp Accounts on Your Android

So have you ever been to a position where you wanted to configure multiple WhatsApp accounts on your phone? These kind of situation arises when you have a dual SIM phone and want to activate the account on both the numbers OR when your sibling/partner/friend doesn’t have a smartphone and they want to use the messaging platform on your phone. In this article we will be discussing how to use more than one WhatsApp account from a single smartphone.

Prerequisites

You have to have a rooted Android device to use this method.

Download and install the SwitchMe Multiple Accounts application from Play Store ( Direct APK ). SwitchMe allows the users to work in multiple user spaces just like a desktop computer with each accounthas its own settings, apps and login data.

How to Use Multiple WhatsApp Accounts on Android

Open the SwitchMe application. If it asks for the Superuser request, Grant it.

Now create two different user profiles to configure 2 WhatsApp accounts. Each of these accounts will have their own system data and apps.

The first profile you created will be the administrator account which will be containing the apps and settings you have currently. If you are using WhatsApp already it will be available in this profile.

The second profile will be the new one. Switch to this profile and and install the WhatsApp app again from the Google Play store.

After the installation, register new SIM for your WhatsApp account.

That’s it! Now you can use multiple WhatsApp accounts on Android smartphones. Wasn’t that easy? The drawbacks with this method are you required a rooted device and you can’t use both the accounts simultaneously. But until WA comes up with an option to use more than one account from a single device this is the best solution available. If you face any problem, do let us know through the comments.